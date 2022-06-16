Chhindwara(Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic accident, seven persons including a child were killed and three others were injured in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara in the wee hours of Thursday morning. According to police, a Bolero car carrying passengers was returning from a wedding ceremony at Bhajipani near Kodamau, Mohkhed, and tried to avoid hitting a motorcycle at around 3 am, after which the Bolero fell into the well, said police.

As per police, the deceased has been identified as 32-years-old Ajay, 19-years-old Sachin, 40-years-old Rajkumar, 31-year-old Sagar, 35 years old Ranjit, 3-years-old Dippu, and Ramnath. The other three injured are 5-years-old Sachin alias Daksh, a resident of Agarpur, Pinky alias Devvati of Lendagodi, and 22-years-old Anil of Agarpur-who are undergoing treatment in District Hospital.

"The Bolero, which was returning from a wedding, went out of control in the process of avoiding hitting a bike rider and fell into the well. The car was pulled out with the help of a crane and bodies recovered," said S.Uike, Additional SP.