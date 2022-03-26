Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on Friday pitched for 100 per cent Aadhaar penetration in the Union Territory, saying it will facilitate effective and efficient provision of public services to the people. He said there is a need to specifically target the population in the age group of 0-5 years by holding special camps in anganwari centres across Jammu and Kashmir.

The chief secretary also laid emphasis on making Aadhaar saturation a part of the awareness campaign to be run by the IT department and directed that all pending notifications of all the schemes in which expenditure is made from consolidated funds of India and consolidated funds of J&K should be issued within 15 days. He directed for immediate upscaling of Aadhar enrolment in hospitals and schools.

According to Bhawna Garg, Deputy Director General, Unique Identification Authority of India, 72.76 per cent Aadhaar penetration has been done in the age group of 0-5 years till February 28. In the 5-18 years and above 18 years categories, 83.68 per cent and 87.29 per cent Aadhaar enrolment has been done.

It was further informed that Ganderbal, Kulgam, Samba, Shopian districts have to redouble their efforts in improving Aadhaar enrolments. Garg said IPPB and BSNL also need to ensure that their non-functional Aadhaar centres become functional on priority so that the process of Aadhaar penetration is expedited. More than 4 lakh Aadhaar cards have been generated by anganwari workers and an amount of Rs 63 lakh between 2018-2019 and 46 lakhs between 2020-2021 has been distributed to them, Garg said.

PTI