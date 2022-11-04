Morbi(Gujarat): Following the death of over 135 people in the Morbi bridge collapse accident earlier on Sunday, the Chief officer of Morbi Nagar Palika Sandipsinh Zala was suspended on Friday. As the probe into the incident progresses, several aspects of the accident are coming forward, making it difficult to project accountability at one entity or person as responsible for the collapse. Amid the SIT investigation ordered by the Gujarat government into the incident, the official was suspended today, while the police had already arrested 9 people deployed for security and maintenance of the bridge on the day of the accident.