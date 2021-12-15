Varanasi: The Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states were taken to Sehansahpur so that they can get the firsthand feel of the newly constructed Biogas Plant; besides, the same could be replicated in their respective states.

The project was jointly executed by Municipal Corporation and Adani Foundation, under the corporate social responsibility; so that farmers income could be strengthened. The cost of the project was Rs 23 crore and is known as Varanasi Bio-conversion Project. It took a year for completion.

The Sehansahpur Biogas Unit has a training institute also to enhance the agricultural skills of the farmers; besides, a fertilizer research centre. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the project recently; and Govardhan Varanasi Foundation, the special purpose vehicle (SPV), has been created to take care of the Plant.

The data and outcomes of the Biogas Plant will be shared with other states so that they can develop the projects in their areas also. The farmers of Sehansahpur (Varanasi) have been augmenting their income by selling cow dung, in a big way. The money is remitted in farmers' bank account electronically to main transparency.

The capacity of the Biogas Plant is 90 metric tons (MT), wherein the unit produces three-ton biogas, 18 ton solid natural fertilizers and 55,000 litres of liquid natural fertilizers. The Unit produces bioenergy equivalent to 3,000 carbon credits.

The Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Assam, Gujarat, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Manipur as well as Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh. BJP president JP Nadda and Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav led the delegation of the Chief Ministers to the Sehansahpur Biogas Plant in the vicinity of Varanasi.