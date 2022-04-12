Kolkata: A lawyer has filed an application before Calcutta High Court against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks over a recent alleged rape incident in Hanskhali village in Nadia district of West Bengal.

In the plea filed before Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava, lawyer Sabyasachi Chattopadhyay said that Banerjee's remarks "may come as an obstacle to justice for the victims". Chattopadhyay said Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava has entertained the plea. Chief Minister Banerjee on Monday drew flak for her remarks doubting the rape of a 14-year-old girl in Nadia area on April 5.

The Chief Minister said at the Milon Mela premises on Monday, "There was a very bad incident in Hanskhali. The girl died on the 5th, the police found out on the 10th. In this case, would you say rape or pregnancy, or love relationship? Have you checked it? I asked the police" Mamata said. The West Bengal Chief Minister voiced her concern against the "media trial" in the alleged rape incident.

Banerjee strongly condemned the media coverage of the incident and alleged that the media's motive is "just to increase TRPs". Opposition parties described the CM's statement as "shocking" and alleged that she seeks to shield the accused as he is the son of a leader of her party. The girl died after she was allegedly gang-raped at a birthday party at the house of the accused on April 5.

