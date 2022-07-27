Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the house of famous industrialist, Ratan Tata, in Colaba on Wednesday where Shinde initiated good terms with the Tatas regarding increasing industrial activities in the states. Earlier, Shinde also visited Shiv Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar, MNS President Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray's sister-in-law Smita Thackeray, who quit politics many years ago at Sahyadri Guest House on Tuesday where Shinde expressed his concern about the minister's and the industrialist's good health and he also discussed the state's development.

