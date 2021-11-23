Bengaluru: In a major relief to farmers in the state, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday has instructed to transfer the compensation amount to affected farmers' accounts immediately after accessing the details. Making this announcement during his visit to rain-affected areas of Kolar district, the CM assured the farmers that the government will look into their problems.

Incessant rains have caused huge losses to standing crops in the state. GPS-based survey of the destruction is taking and details were being uploaded to the Relief App.

The Chief Minister has toured extensively in the Kolar district and said, "The rains have caused extensive damage to ragi, vegetables, horticulture and floriculture crops. Floodwater from the Mudavadi irrigation tank has cut-off road connectivity in many areas. About 790 houses have been completely damaged. Around 48,333 hectares of agricultural crops and 6966 hectares of horticultural crops have been badly affected. According to reports 189km length of roads and 34 bridges have been damaged."

Funds available with DCs

The CM further added, there was no crunch of funds for relief operations. Rs 684cr was available in District Collectors' Personal Deposit account in the state. A sum of Rs 5 lakh would be paid as compensation for completely damaged houses and Rs 3 lakh for partially damaged houses in three instalments. District Collectors have been instructed to disburse the first instalment of Rs 1 lakh immediately. The state government has released Rs 500 cr for the repair of damaged roads and bridges. Schools and Anganvadis too have suffered damages and their repair would be taken up through the NDRF fund, he added.



Clear encroachments

Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts have many large and minor irrigation tanks. Chief Minister Bommai assured funds for their repair and maintenance. "Officials have been instructed to clear the encroachments on these tanks. They have to conduct a survey of all the tanks, fence and preserve them," Bommai said.

