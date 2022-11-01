New Delhi: The Bench comprising Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, UU Lalit, has sought an explanation from the registry for not listing those pending cases for over a year though such cases were ready to be listed. The CJI has asked the Supreme Court Registry to come up with its reply by Thursday.

Incidentally, Friday would be the last working day for the 49th CJI. The issue arose when a bench comprising CJI UU Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi came across cases, which had long been pending in the Supreme Court. An advocate submitted to the bench that the case he was referring to was ready to be listed.

"We record this statement, but issuing a notice to the registry to give an explanation why the cases were not listed for a year and a half even though it was ready, besides other remedial steps to be taken. if any. List the matter on Thursday (November 3) for compliance. Petitioner need not be present," the bench ordered.