Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh): Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana on Saturday offered prayers to Lord Venkateshwara in his abode in the Tirumala Hills near here. A devotee of the Lord, he, along with his family, arrived here in the evening.

Before visiting the hills, Justice Ramana offered prayers to Goddess Padmavathi, the consort of the Lord Venkateshwara at Tiruchanur, 5 kms from Tirupati, said an official of the temple. After a halt, he visited the hills and paid obeisance to the presiding deity, said the official.

Earlier, he visited the temple of Lakshmi Varaha Swamy on the bunds of the sacred tank in the hills, he said.

