Hyderabad: The Chief Justice of India NV Ramana will be conferred the honorary doctorate degree by Osmania University, Hyderabad. A decision to this effect has been taken by the university authorities. The Supreme Court CJI NV Ramana will be bestowed with the honorary doctorate degree at the 82nd convocation ceremony that is supposed to be held on the university campus on August 5. The CJI will also be chief guest at the function. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan who is the Chancellor of the university will also attend the event. The university last awarded an honorary doctorate degree in 2001 to the eminent Indian-American computer engineer Arunnetravali. The honorary doctorate degree was then kept reserved for the for the last two decades.

The 105 years old Osmania University will be holding its 81st convocations this year where 47 eminent personalities will be awarded with honorary doctorates . Nawab Jamadul Mulk Bahadur in 1917 was the first recipient of the honorary doctorate degree from the university. Several legendary personalities like Rabindranath Tagore, C. Rajagopalachari, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Babu Rajendra Prasad, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, BR Ambedkar, Dr. Y. Nayudamma and Dr. Manmohan Singh have received the degree. Chief Justice NV Ramana will be joining the list of recipients soon. Justice NV Ramana, a native from Telangana, has been serving as the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court since April 24 last year.