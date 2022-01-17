Thiruvananthapuram: The chief airport officer (CAO) Thiruvananathapuram airport, who was accused of raping a woman trainee employee, was absconding, police said. Madhusudhana Rao, who was the former director of Hyderabad airport, could have escaped to Ernakulam, police said.

According to the complainant, Madhusudhana Rao called her into his apartment on January 4 and raped her. The woman lodged a complaint with police on January 15 and a case was registered. Following the complaint, Madhusudhana Rao was suspended from his post.

Police said the accused joined the Adani-owned Trivandrum International Airport just a month ago after he retired from the post of Director, Hyderabad airport. Police intensified their search for the accused.