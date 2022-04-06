Haridwar: A case has been registered against Hindu religious leader Prakhar Maharaj alleging that he sexually abused a girl in Kanpur on Tuesday. The matter came to the fore when the mother of the victim complained about the sexual abuse to State Women's Commission. Consequently, Chidanandamayi, the victim who became a disciple of Prakhar Maharaj, addressed the media on the matter today. Chidanandamayi, while defending her guru, has accused her own parents of conspiring.

Chidanandamayi has denied the sexual abuse and rejected being held hostage forcefully. The disciple has demanded protection from the administration, stating the threat to her life from her family members. She said that she will go to the High Court demanding action for her safety from her family.

Chidanandamayi has also accused her family members of assaulting her. She has put forward the police complaint letters and has alleged her family members of conspiring against her guru to grab his property.

Earlier, a case of sexual abuse has been registered at Kidwai Nagar police station in Kanpur, on the orders of UP State Women member Poonam Kapoor. The name of the saint is Prakhar Maharaj, who has a big ashram in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

The victim's mother told Poonam Kapoor that Prakhar Maharaj completely brain-washed their daughter.

