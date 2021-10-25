New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday took a dig at the Centre over the rising petrol, diesel and LPG prices. Petrol and diesel prices witnessed a hike for the fifth consecutive day across the country on Sunday.

"PM Modi led his Ministers in celebrating 100 crore vaccinations. He should also lead by example in celebrating other centenaries: Petrol crossed Rs 100 per litre a few weeks ago and now Diesel has crossed Re 100 per litre. When gas cylinder crosses Rs 1000 per cylinder, there will be another opportunity to celebrate," Chidambaram tweeted.

On Friday, the Congress leader had tweeted saying Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh has the distinction of hitting the highest price per litre of fuel.

"Petrol is at Rs 115.54 and Diesel at Rs 104.89. CM Mr Shivraj Singh Chouhan must be proud that BJP and the Modi government have conferred this distinction upon his State’s capital," he added.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas recently raised concerns about the matter of pricing, supply and demand of oils to the major oil-producing countries, ANI reported.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra too, on Sunday, lambasted the Centre over rising prices of petrol and diesel, alleging that the Modi government has created records in "giving trouble" to people. Taking to Twitter, the Congress general secretary tagged a media report which said that this year petrol prices have increased by a record Rs 23.53.