New Delhi: Senior Congress MP and former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram on asked the Uniin Government in Rajya Sabha whether China has concede anything on the Hot Springs. Speaking in the Upper House of the Parliament, Chidambaram also asked whether China has agreed to discuss the "friction points" in Docklam and Despang plains.

" What are the buffer zones you are creating? According to our information, India and China will not conduct patrolling? asked Chidambaram. He was speaking on the discussion on Appropriation Bills. Chidambaram's comments drew loud protests from the BJP members who argued that they were outside the scope of the current discussion. (Further details awaited)