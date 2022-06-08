Cuddalore (TN): Controversy over the Chidambaram Natarajar temple’s control has flared up again as the priests of the 12th-century temple refused to show records to a team of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department. The latest development has come after the government received complaints about irregularities in the temple’s administration.

Following this, the officers went to the temple yesterday (June 7) to conduct an audit as per the Court Order but the Dikshits protested at the temple and denied access to the officials.

Also Read: Hanuman Chalisa row: Mumbai police file chargesheet against Rana couple for offence under IPC section 353

Later, Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) minister PK Sekar Babu, met the temple administration, however, no conclusion was reached. Talking to reporters, he said, “It is all about inspecting administrative aspects. We sent them a notice about the inspection last month. They replied, and we sent the notice again in detail early this month. I visited them yesterday at Chidambaram temple. I also had darshan and sat with them, trying to explain that the government was not trying to take control of the temple, but that the Supreme Court order (of 2014) had clearly stated that this is a public temple.”