New Delhi: A furious Congress on Monday alleged that its senior leaders P Chidambaram, KC Venugopal and Shakti Sinh Gohil were attacked deliberately and said the violence was akin to 'murder of democracy' after day-long protests over ED summons for Rahul Gandhi.

"The attack continues even as the day has come to an end. There was a deadly attack on KC Venugopal. Rajya Sabha MP Shakti Sinh Gohil was attacked. Party workers were beaten up. Thousands are in jails. Democracy has been crushed. The country will not pardon the Modi government,” Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, who was detained by the police, said in a video statement.

Chidambaram left with 'hairline fracture', KC Venugopal dragged: Congress decries 'attacks' on senior leaders

Surjewala said that “former home minister P Chidambaram was manhandled by the police, his eyeglasses were thrown on the ground and his left ribs have a hairline fracture” and further alleged that, “Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari was thrown on the road and has suffered injuries in the head and a fracture in the ribs. Is this democracy?” The Congress chief spokesperson wondered “if walking beside Rahul Gandhi who wanted to walk to the ED office peacefully was a crime.”

Noting that the Congress and Rahul Gandhi were prepared to do anything to safeguard the National Herald newspaper and the country, the Congress leader said that “all these atrocities were being recorded and the party will seek an explanation for them one day.” Separately, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, who were part of the protests in Delhi, slammed the probe agency for summoning Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald money laundering case.

Also read: Congress rallies behind Rahul in a show of unity

“The NH newspaper was founded by Jawaharlal Nehru ji and played a role in the freedom struggle of the country. The British had also banned it for three years but we threw them out. Now this government is targeting the paper, we will throw them out also,” said Gehlot, adding “the Congress also tried to save the paper.” He warned the probe agency saying, “the widespread protests against the summons for the Gandhis are an expression of their anger. The agency should take note of it.”

Gehlot alleged the ruling party was playing divisive politics and ignoring burning issues like unemployment and high prices of food items. The Rajasthan chief minister said he had urged the director ED, director CBI and chairman CBDT to tell them what the people of the country think about such raids. “Then they said no need to come. We will meet you in Jaipur,” he said, adding “I hope the agencies will introspect. They summoned veterans like Motilal Vora and Mallikarjun Kharge. There is no rule of law.”

“The central agencies are being used to silence the opposition leaders. The ED summons to our leaders is an attack on democracy and we will oppose it,” said Baghel. “There is nothing wrong in the NH case, no money laundering can be done as AJL, its publisher, is a non-profit company. They have made false charges as the Gandhis can’t even take a rupee from it. The government knows this,” said Gehlot, while responding to the BJP charges that the Congress was protesting to save the Gandhis who had taken control of Rs 2000 crore assets of AJL.