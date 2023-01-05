Raisen (Madhya Pradesh): Guardians of the pupils at an Anganwadi Centre were angry after the detection of meat pieces in a curry soup served to the children in the Raisen area of Madhya Pradesh. After the incident, administrative officials rushed to the spot to investigate the incident. The officials collected the samples and sent them for examination.

Anganwadi official Tarannum Khan said, "Today the children were supposed to take kheer, puri and potato curry. But chicken pieces were found in the curry soup. I have informed the Anganwadi supervisor about the findings." The sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) LK Khare visited the place to conduct the spot inquiry. The children, who were offered food, after seeing the chicken pieces left the meal and went home. These children then informed their parents about the ordeal they faced at the Anganwadi Centre.