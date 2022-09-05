Ayodhya (UP): Ayodhya police on Sunday nabbed two families for cooking chicken on the banks of the Saryu river at Chaudhary Charan Singh Ghat, adjacent to Sant Tulsidas Ghat in Ayodhya. According to the police, social workers Ritesh Mishra and Naga Vijay Das informed them about the 'accused' families "violating" the cleanliness standards of the city set by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The activists informed that they observed the two families cooking non-vegetarian food for the last few days and on Sunday helped the police to bust the two families. The video of the two families cooking the meal has gone viral. The family members are seen pleading for forgiveness and on the other hand, the activists are seen bursting out and demanding severe punishment for the accused.

Earlier on August 31, a family was also caught cooking chicken on the bank of a holy river in Ayodhya. The police rushed to the spot, counselled them not to repeat the same. The police said that these kinds of activities "hurt the sentiments of the Hindu population of the state".