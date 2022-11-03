Chittorgarh (Rajasthan): Chittorgarh MP Chandra Prakash Joshi handed down 'instant punishment' by slapping a daily wager against whom several complaints poured in at the Pratapgarh narcotics department. A video of this incident has gone viral on social media. The MP after grilling the accused laborer for a brief period slapped him on his face.

Read: Farmers who live in Rajasthan, till in MP caught up in border blame game

Chittorgarh MP CP Joshi was fed up with complaints pouring in from the farmers against the Pratapgarh narcotics department. The MP personally went there to inquire about the matter. It was alleged that some of the employees belonging to the narcotics department were asking for money while distributing opium licenses among the farmers.

The MP visited the narcotics department office on Tuesday and summoned a daily wager against whom the bribery charges were the most. The laborer confessed before the MP that he accepted Rs 5,000 as illegal gratification, but some of the farmers present there said that the accused was lying as he took Rs 15,000 as bribe money. On hearing this, the MP gave him one hard slap. The video of the incident went viral on Wednesday.