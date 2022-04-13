Buxar (Bihar): Jubilant family members and relatives of Chhavi organized a feast and also distributed sweets to people at Khilafatpur village in the Buxar district of Bihar on Tuesday. His brother while talking to ETV Bharat said that he was overjoyed when he received information from the police station that Chhavi's whereabouts have been traced and he is alive. "I became very happy when the police said Chhavi will return to his village soon," said his brother.

When asked how he went to Pakistan, Chhavi gave a vague reply. He said, "I had been arrested by the police when he was going to my in-laws' place to bring back my wife." But, he didn't know or divulge how he went to Pakistan. "During my stay in a Pakistani jail, the authorities asked me about my native place. I told them that my native village is Khilafatpur," said Chhavi, adding, "I am sad about not seeing my wife. My only son is no more." Chhavi's mother Vriti Devi was beaming with joy to see his son. She said that we are planning to get him married soon. Villagers expressing their happiness after Chhavi's homecoming were seen dancing to the tunes of Bhojpuri songs.

Earlier, a police team from Bihar's Buxar district had left for Punjab's Gurdaspur to bring back a 30-year-old Chhavi who went missing from Buxar 12 years ago. District Collector, Aman Sameer informed that the youth was handed over to the BSF by the Pakistan government at the Attari border, later BSF handed over the youth to Gurdaspur DM. After getting information from Gurudaspur DM, on the instructions of the SP, a team left for Gurdaspur to bring back Chhavi.

Last year, after getting a letter from the Foreign Ministry, the local administration contacted his family who identified him as Chhavi, a resident of Khilafatpur, who had disappeared without a trace when he was 18 years old. According to his family members, Chhavi was mentally disturbed at the time of his disappearance. After he went missing, his family searched high and low and also lodged a police complaint, but there were no leads on Chhavi’s whereabouts. The family hoped that he would be found but their prayers went unanswered.

A couple of years later when Chhavi still did not turn up, his family performed Chhavi's last rites, believing him to be dead. Vriti Devi, Chhavi's mother was overjoyed to know that his son was alive and will be back home soon. Family members are also quite bewildered as to how he went to Pakistan after he vanished from his home in Bihar.