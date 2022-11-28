Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Prevailing corruption in the Chhattisgarh education department has left families of 19 retired primary school headmasters to fend for themselves. Out of 19 retired primary school headmasters, 17 left this world while the remaining fought for their cause with the Chhattisgarh education department. Now, one surviving retired headmaster and the son of the late school principal have been spearheading the agitation.

Despite High Court orders that, too, thrice to provide grade pay scale to aggrieved headmasters, the Chhattisgarh education department had fallen on deaf ears. The protesting families of retired teachers have been contemplating uploading their petition on the Prime Minister's web portal. Speaking about his ordeal, Abhay Ram Yadu, the lone surviving retired headmaster, said, "We were yet to receive the revised grade pay scale. Despite several administrative reminders to the Chhattisgarh education department, it failed to provide relief to us. The education department has defied the administrative orders. This is the fit case for contempt of the court order."

Ramavtar Pandey, son of the late retired school headmaster Ramgulam Pandey, said, "My father was a BTI-trained headmaster and he remained in service from May 1, 1960, to March 31, 1990. Ashok Kumar Banjara, the education officer, has been defying the High Court order to provide relief to retired teachers. Earlier, an order was issued to the finance department to provide grade pay scale, including arrears to teachers, but it was never implemented."