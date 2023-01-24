Raipur: Son of a freedom fighter, P Santosh Kumar Naidu was keen on bringing the contributions of India's unsung heroes to the people of Chhattisgarh. For this, he approached the administration to realiding his dreams. But, he did not get the desired support from Chhattisgarh's successive governments. Then Naidu took up the task of preparing the database of at least 140 freedom fighters on his own. A nutshell biography carrying a passport-size photograph of the freedom fighter was prepared by P Santosh Kumar Naidu.

So far, he had put up exhibitions of these freedom fighters' profiles not known to the people on the campuses of more than 18 schools and colleges in the state. Besides, an exhibition was organised at Raipur Central Jail also. These exhibits were put on display since 2013. Naidu had prepared a database of at least 140 freedom fighters in Chhattisgarh.

"Since 2013, I was working on the project. My father was a freedom fighter. His name was Jagannath Naidu. His contribution to the freedom movement was immense. But, he was not known to the public. Before working on the project, I sought help from the government. But in vain. So an idea cropped up why not create a database loaded with information for those unsung heroes of India's freedom struggle? In preparation for the compilation work, I visited several parts of the state. I also approached the administration for the publication of my work in book form. But, it did not materialise. Thereafter, I started putting up exhibits of lesser-known freedom fighters at several schools, colleges and other educational institutions of Chhattisgarh."

Facing challenges while collecting information from various parts of Chhattisgarh, Naidu said, "For procuring information about the freedom fighters, I visited different parts of the state. Much information about freedom fighters was also shared through postal dispatches." Speaking about his father Jagannath Naidu's role in the Chhattisgarh freedom movement, P Santosh Kumar Naidu, said, "My father had hoisted the tricolour at a place in Raipur district of Chhattisgarh. At that time I was not born. But, we were listening to others about my father's contributions to India's freedom movement. My father was put behind bars by the Britishers. Again, my father hoisted the tricolour and for this, he was sent to jail for three months. My mother was a south Indian and she used to speak with others through symbols and gestures. Often through sign language."