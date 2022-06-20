Dantewada (Chhattisgarh): The security forces busted the fake Maoist gang in Dantewada. According to the police, the gang used to rob the villagers in the guise of Maoists by threatening them with fake guns. Police arrested six members of the gang and said that the Maoist activities have been on the wane in the area, but the fake Maoist gang activities increased over the last month. Dantewada Additional SP Yogesh Patel said, "These gang members were involved in many robberies in Dantewada".

He said, "They burgled the houses of sarpanch in Mokhpal and panchayat secretary Sukhman Yadav in Halbaras. The four members were involved in the robbery. They stole Rs 25,000 from the sarpanch's house. Apart from this, they also used to rob passengers plying to Hyderabad on this route. He said, "The six pseudo Maoists were nabbed and they used to involve in robberies by using two bikes. The police seized four fake wooden AK47 rifles, a motorcycle and Rs 26,000 from their possession. The police arrested all the accused and produced them in court. Later, the accused have been sent to judicial custody. Furthermore, the police appealed to the people to immediately inform them if they come across such people.