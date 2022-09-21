Korba (Chhattisgarh): As the growth in the number of wild elephants is increasingly becoming a problem for the locals residing around forest areas in the state, the Chhattisgarh forest authorities have decided to adopt a co-existence-inspired approach. Following the pattern of mutual co-existence between humans and elephants adopted by many south Indian states, the govt has decided to teach the villagers ways of handling these wild beasts.

Talking about the nature of elephants, Priyanka Pandey, DFO of Korba forest division, said, "We carry out awareness drive among people what to do in case of elephants sneaking into human habitation or entering the agricultural field. Often people have the wrong perception about wild pachyderms. They treat them as ordinary animals — which they are not. An elephant's brain is five times bigger than the human brain. Besides they have huge bodies. So elephants are superior animals with more wisdom and memory power than we can reckon."

"People get alarmed or feel shaky when an elephant sneaks into human habitation. So we give training to people on how to get into an alert mode and about the precautionary steps to be taken when a herd of wild beasts sneaks into human habitation or farmland," said the DFO. "People in south Indian states are given instructions not to come in the way of elephants or not to disturb them — they follow the instructions sincerely. But people in Chhattisgarh feel stressed and they make all sorts of efforts to scare away the elephants. They should ideally summon experts from the forest department, so that the stray elephants could be guided or pushed back to the forest."

Elaborating on peaceful coexistence between elephants and human beings in Chhattisgarh, Sandeep Shukla, professor at Government EVPG College, said, "The replication of the south Indian model where the mutual trust between humans and elephants is good, cannot be possible in Chhattisgarh. In south India, elephants have become part of their culture. Pachyderms are associated with several temples in the southern part of the country. But the situation in Chhattisgarh is different. So mutual co-existence between people and elephants will be tough to implement in Chhattisgarh."

The elephant population in Chhattisgarh has now spread to 11 districts. Earlier, the wild tuskers were seen roaming around in Korba, Koriya, Raigad, Jashpur, and Surguja areas of the state. Now, the presence of this magnificent beast could be seen in the Mahasamund, Dhamtari, Balodabazar, and Gariaband regions of Chhattisgarh. But the ever-increasing population of wild elephants has become a cause for concern not only to the administration but also for the local masses. The elephants have expanded their base and when these wild animals sneak or stray into human habitation, they cause extensive damage to crops, property, and humans.