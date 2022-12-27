Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh): Blaming the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) for its 'highhandedness', a woman seeking custody of her daughter sat on a dharna in front of the Bilaspur Collectorate in Chhattisgarh on Sunday. The aggrieved woman was staging the protest for the whole night. Some political parties and organizations also came forward in support of her demand.

Read: Kerala police slap POCSO on child welfare committee chairman

The protesting woman alleged that "an FIR was lodged against my husband for sexually exploiting my daughter. Thereafter the members of the Child Welfare Committee took away my daughter along with them. Whenever I went to the CWC office to seek custody of my daughter, I was turned away on one pretext or the other."

On the other hand, even after the lapse of two months when the FIR was lodged, the accused is still on the run. The FIR was lodged against the accused when the woman had brought the matter before Bilaspur SSP Parul Mathur.