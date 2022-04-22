Rajnandgaon: A couple and their three daughters were burnt to death after the car they were travelling in met with an accident and later caught fire in Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh on Thursday. The incident took place between 12 and 1 pm at Singarpur village under Thelkadih police station limits on Rajnandgaon-Khairagadh road where the car overturned after hitting the culvert triggering a fire leading to the death of the five travellers. The Kochhar family, residents of Golbazar in Khairagarh, were returning home after attending a marriage in Balod. The deceased have been identified as Subhash Kochhar, his wife Kanti Devi Kochhar, and their daughters Bhavna Kochhar, Vriddhi Kochhar and Pooja Kochhar.

Subhash Kochhar was a businessman in Khairagarh. The local police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident. Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Mahadeva said that the police and forensic team are engaged in the investigation of the incident. During preliminary investigation, it has come to the fore that the driver lost control over the car, which collided with the culvert after which the door of the car got locked. It is suspected that the car eventually caught fire and all travellers were burnt alive inside.

