Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh): Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday transferred a total of Rs 2.26 crore into the accounts of the deceived chit fund investors in Rajnandgaon of Chhattisgarh. By doing so, he has made Chhattisgarh the first and only state in India to have transferred a relief amount in the investors' bank accounts. The transfer was done virtually during a program organised at his residence office.

This event, that the CM attended virtually through video conferencing, was organised in order to have a systematic discussion with the chit fund investors who were targeted by fraud chit fund companies. After a brief discussion, the CM announced his relief plan for these investors who have been deceived and declared that Chhattisgarh will be the first and the only state to have launched and executed such kind of a recovery campaign in India. He also clarified that although the procedure of seizing money from the fraud companies is a hefty job and involves several complicated procedures along with a court permission, all the collectors and SPs are trying their best to transfer the investors' money in their accounts as soon as possible.

The Chhattisgarh government has been rigorously running a recovery campaign for the victims of frauds executed by chit fund companies across Chhattisgarh. The investors have reported a great relief because of this actively running initiative. Before this, an amount of Rs 7.32 crore was transferred in the accounts of over 16, 796 investors from Rajnandgaon. After this additional transfer done on Tuesday, the total relief amount raised to a mark of Rs 9.78 crore.

Also read: Chhattisgarh govt announces reduction of VAT on petrol, diesel

According to the records, there are over 180 chit fund companies in Chhattisgarh, employing over 1.60 lakh people as the agents who propagate the company schemes. With over 32 lakh policies designed by these companies, more than 3 lakh people in the state have invested in these chit funds. Owing to maximum of these companies being fraud, the total loss faced by the investors so far amounts to an approximate total of over 50 crore rupees.

The investors have been continuously lodging complaints against the chit fund companies with a loss ranging from rupees five thousand to over five lakhs. Until now, only 116 companies have come to light as fraudsters. The rest are still being investigated on the basis of the complaints being received. There are a few cases wherein no information about the company is available on records. In such cases the complainants are being asked for thorough details including name, address, contact numbers, the amount of money invested, the name of the concerned chit fund company, the entry and the maturity date, etc. The investigations are being based on these details with an aim to find a trail leading to the involved companies.

Also read: Swachh Amrit Mahotsav: Chhattisgarh wins in cleanest state category third year in a row

The complaints about this kind of fraud are being received from almost every part of Chhattisgarh. The upper collector of the state capital Raipur - Padmini Bhoi - told the sources that over 3 lakh complaints have been received in the Raipur district in regards to chit fund frauds. These complaints are being registered both at the SP and Collector's offices. The authorities are taking the necessary actions as and when they receive the complaints and details of the involved companies.