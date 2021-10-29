Dhamtari: A statue of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was allegedly vandalised by unidentified persons at a village in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district, police said on Friday.

The life-size statue installed in Dugli village was found damaged in the morning, following which Congress leaders and workers reached there and demanded stern action against persons involved in the act.

“As per preliminary information, unidentified persons damaged the head of the statue of Rajiv Gandhi on Thursday night. A case has been registered in this connection against unidentified persons and an investigation has been launched,” an official said.

Following the incident, Congress MLA Lakshmi Dhruv, the party's Dhamtari district unit chief Sharad Lohana and other local leaders and workers staged a protest at the village, located around 50 km from Dhamtari town.

The leaders later submitted a memorandum at Dugli Kauhabahra police station, seeking stern action against persons who had vandalised the statue, it was stated.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had unveiled the statue in on August, 2019, in presence of his cabinet colleagues and senior Congress leaders.

Notably, the former prime minister had visited Dugli with his wife Sonia Gandhi on July 14, 1985. Gandhi had also had a meal with a Kamar tribal family in the village.

PTI