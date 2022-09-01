Balrampur: Cabinet Minister Prem Sai Singh Tekam has courted a controversy with his statement advocating liquor consumption as a unifying force and supporting the government on bad roads during a government programme. He was listing out the goodies linked to alcohol consumption.

Tekam made this remarks while he was participating in the drug de-addiction programme in Balrampur under Vadrafnagar development block of the district. “We always tend to count the harms of alcohol, but there is also the good side of alcohol,” leaving the top officials on stage red-faced.

Temple, mosque divides, liquor unites us says Chattisgarh Minister Premsai Singh Tekam, at a de-addiction programme..

The state School Education Minister also reiterated a catch phrase "Mandir Masjid Bair Karati Ek Karati Madhushala" (Temple and mosque divides while liquor unites us) from a poem by Rai Bachchan. The District Collector and SP present on stage are seen giggling on hearing the minister's speech.

Tekam in his speech is also seen defending the condition of bad roads prevailing in the state. “When the roads are in bad shape, people demand its repair, but accidents are rare on bad roads while there are more accidents on good roads,” Tekam reasoned.