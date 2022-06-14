Janjgir Champa (Chhattisgarh): The rescue operation to retrieve the 11-year-old boy from a borewell at Pihrid in the Janjgir district of Chhattisgarh entered the fourth day on Tuesday. The operation has been going on for about 80 hours after the boy Rahul Sahu fell into the 50-feet deep borewell located in the backyard of his house while playing on Friday.

Rescuers comprising SECL and BALCO, along with the team of district administration, NDRF and SDRF, said that they have reached very close to Rahul except for a big rock, which has become a hindrance. The rock appeared at four feet of the tunnel being dug beside the borewell by the rescuers to reach the boy. The tunnel was dug after the first phase of the Robotic Rescue operation failed.

While the rock is being broken, the child will be located by installing a VLC (Victim Location Camera). VLC is a state-of-the-art tool, which locates objects behind rocks like the child in this case through the sounds reflected from such objects. Authorities have deployed a medical team at the rescue site even as ambulances have also been kept on standby.

As soon as Rahul is taken out, he will be taken to the hospital for which a green corridor will be built from Janjgir Champa to Apollo Hospital in Bilaspur. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is personally monitoring the rescue operation. Former CM Raman Singh has also prayed for Rahul Sahu's well-being.