Balrampur (Chhattisgarh): In an unfortunate incident, an old man died while he was being rushed to a hospital on a handcart due to the lack of proper medical and commutation facilities in the Vadrafnagar development block of the district. The deceased, identified as Ashok Paswan, worked as a laborer under the Vadrafnagar Nagar Panchayat, with only a nephew for a family.

The old man had been sick for a while due to old age and had no one to take proper care of him as he never got married. His nephew, who checked on him once in a while, realized that he had an extremely high fever and decided to take him to a hospital on Sunday. However, because of the lack of an ambulance facility in the village, he had to resort to a hand cart to carry the old man to a hospital. Some police officials saw the man pushing his sick old uncle on the cart and offered help.

However, the doctors declared him brought dead on arrival at the hospital. Based on an initial medical check-up, the doctors said that Paswan may have died of starvation. However, a postmortem can reveal the exact reason, the officials said. "The old man had not eaten anything for a long time. This can be the cause of death. However, anything can be said for sure only after the post-mortem report comes," Dr. Shashank Gupta, Vadrafnagar Development Block Medical Officer from Balrampur said. He further informed a three-member committee of doctors has been formed for the post-mortem of the deceased.

Meanwhile, the villagers are disappointed at the lack of basic facilities in their vicinity, owing to which the man lost his life.