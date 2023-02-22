Raipur: Two days after marriage, the lovers-turned-newly-wed couple was found dead in the same room where they went to deck up for their wedding reception which was scheduled later in the evening in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur, on Tuesday evening, officials said.

Police identified the deceased as Aslam, (24), a resident of Santoshi Nagar, New Basti, and his wife Kahkashan, (22), a resident of Rajatalab, who were married on Feb. 19. Police suspect one of them might have murdered the other before taking their own life after a wordy altercation in some issue.

Police said the couple went inside a room on Tuesday evening to get ready for the reception. Since the couple did not turn up for the wedding reception, the relatives checked on them. They forced open the room to find both the corpses of bride and groom lying in a pool of blood.

The relatives informed the police who rushed to the spot. Forensic teams were called to gather evidences from the crime scene. Both the bodies were moved to a government hospital for postmortem examination. The bodies will be handed over to the kin on Wednesday.

Also read- Uttar Pradesh: Meerut boy fatally shot, girlfriend succumbs to bullet injuries after being caught intimate

Police official Rajesh Chaudhary, who is attached to the Purani Basti circle, said the bodies of the newly married couple were found in the same room of the house. Both the bodies bore knife injuries mark. Bodies have been sent for the postmortem examination. The incident is being probed.

Autopsy report will make things clear. Who made the first move. Injuries on both the bodies were of the same nature. One knife was recovered from the room, the police official said. Police also said the fingerprints of the both the deceased will be gathered and an attempt to match it on the recovered knife will be made.

Family said the bride and groom were in love and both the families have gladly accepted their relationship which then progressed into marriage. Preparations were on a grand note for the wedding reception and the relatives of both the families have started arriving at the time of the incident. A pall of gloom descended on the wedding reception.