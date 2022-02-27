Kabirdham: Kabirdham, which used to be a safe place in the Naxal affected Chhattisgarh, is now turning into a stronghold of Naxalites as the activism of ultras is on a rise since 2015. Naxalites are constantly trying to make inroads into the district by exerting pressure on the villagers, distributing threat letters, and even through killings. As per intelligence inputs, the Naxalites were planning something big in the region.

Chhattisgarh: Naxals planning something big, says IG OP Pal, Durg Range

Rakesh Sodhi is the top Naxal leader in the Kabirdham district and a member of the Balaghat Kawardha Zonal Committee is been made AZC, earlier Rakesh Sodhi was the Platoon Commander in Bijapur. Then after 2018, he has been sent to the Kabirdham district and since then, Naxal activity is going on under his leadership.

In the recent Gadchiroli encounter, three big leaders including Deepak Chiltumade have died. Now, the responsibility has fallen on the shoulders of Rakesh Sodhi. Naxalites considers Kabirdham district as a safe zone for them because of its geographical location, the district shares three state borders and works as a safe passage for Naxalites to enter the other state after executing any incident.

However, under the leadership of SP Lalumend Singh, police stations and police camps are being established in Naxal affected areas by the district police. Community policing programs are being run by the police in the district to win the trust of the villagers, youths are being assisted in their studies and other help is being provided to villagers.

Durg Range IG OP Pal said, "After the Gadchiroli encounter, which eliminated top Naxal commanders, Naxalites are trying to make inroads into Kabirdham district. These Naxalites are trying to execute a big incident, but the police have increased the search operations by strengthening the informers' system and the Naxals will not be allowed to succeed in their plans."

Read: Two women Maoists killed in gunfight in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur