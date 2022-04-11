Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh): The Naxalites last Sunday night also put up banners in the middle of the road asking local youths not to take part in the Bastar Fighters recruitment process slated for July 9. The induction of local youths for the District Reserve Guard (DRG) will begin on July 9 and conclude on July 15.

The Left-wing ultras dug up the main road at several places near Mandali, Batum in the Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh. Trees were also cut and also placed in the middle of the road. The banners erected by the Naxalites also appealed to local youths that people belonging to the capitalist class are given plum jobs and poor people are made a fool by giving them low-level work. Hence, youths are requested not to fall into the trap and boycott the recruitment process.

Read: Naxalites kill policeman in Bijapur

Youths inducted into DRG had been successful in breaking the backbone of the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in Naxal infested Narayanpur zone in Chhattisgarh. Locals youths familiar with the topography of the region, including the interiors of the area helped in achieving the breakthrough. Altogether 300 youths belonging to the Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh will be recruited in July, said sources.

Later, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sadanand Kumar visited the spot and ensured the removal of trees and electric poles from the middle of the road. Besides, the dug-up roads at several places were filled and movement of vehicular traffic was then restored, added the source.