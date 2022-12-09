Sukma: A suspected Naxalite carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head surrendered before the security forces in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Friday, a senior police official said. Sodi Mukka, the Naxalite, was a member of the `South Bastar Battalion' of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), said district Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma.

He had also served as a security guard of senior Naxalite leaders between 2019 and 2020, the SP said. Mukka decided to surrender as he was impressed by the district police's rehabilitation drive, he said.