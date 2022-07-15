Raipur (Chhattisgarh): A Cabinet meeting was convened by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel for the clearance of the proposed amendment Bill related to the hike in the salary of MLAs. Besides, the proposed increase in salary of Chhattisgarh legislators, a rise in perks for the Chief Minister, Cabinet ministers, parliamentary secretaries, Speaker, deputy speaker and leader of the opposition is also on the cards.

The proposed amendment Bill will be tabled in the monsoon session of the Assembly. The Chhattisgarh MLAs will get an expected salary hike of Rs 40,000, which will put an extra burden of Rs 35 lakh on the exchequer per month. With the passage of the proposed salary amendment Bill, the legislators of Chhattisgarh will be entitled to receive Rs 1.50 lakh per month.

The proposed hike in the salary of legislators will take place for the second time in Chhattisgarh after coming into power the Congress government in the state. About two years ago, the first increase in pay and perks took place on August 20, 2020. Besides, the Chhattisgarh MLAs are entitled to receive daily allowances during the session or when they used to attend committee meetings. Apart from this, they get a petrol allowance at the rate of Rs 10 per kilometre while attending the session or committee meetings.

In case of an accident, Chhattisgarh legislators also get insurance amounting to Rs 10 lakh. They are also entitled to free travel in private buses with an attendant within the state. MLAs are also provided boarding coupons for travelling by rail/air, along with a person, in or outside the state in a financial year.