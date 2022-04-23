Surajpur (Chhattisgarh): The minor victim was unable to withstand the social stigma as well as the Surajpur police's callous approach in nabbing the three accused, including a policeman, compelled her to take the extreme step, said her relatives.

The heinous act occurred under the Kotwali police station area in Turiyapaar locality of Chhattisgarh and the minor had lodged an FIR against the three accused, including the policeman, two days ago that is on Thursday. The name of the accused policeman is Kapil whereas the names of the other two were, Raju and Raja. Based on the victim's complaint, the police had registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, but the nabbing of the three accused was yet to take place.

The deceased family accusing the Surajpur police of callous approach in the matter, said, "Had the police taken action on time, my daughter's life could have been saved."

A woman DSP Gita Vadhwani said, "In the morning at around 10 o'clock we received information that a girl died by hanging herself. An FSL team has gone to collect evidence from the spot. Prima facie it appeared that it was a suicidal death." The DSP also confirmed, "The victim's family had lodged a complaint about two days ago and the incident happened (not mentioning the rape) about two months ago."