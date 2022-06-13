Janjgir: The biggest ever rescue operation has been underway in Chhattisgarh since June 10 evening to save the 11-year-old child Rahul Sahu, who fell in the borewell at Pihrid village in Janjgir Champa district of Chhattisgarh. On Sunday, after the failure of first phase of the robotic rescue mission, the work on digging the tunnel was started. About 20 feet of horizontal excavation has been done to gain access to the trapped child.

After the lapse of more than 64 hours when the rescue mission began on Friday, Rahul is still trapped in a 50 feet deep borewell. Collector Jitendra Kumar Shukla, Superintendent of Police Vijay Aggarwal including Army officers, NDRF, SDRF, SECL along with district administration officials, have been overseeing the rescue operation.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel has issued strict instructions to officials not to take a hasty decision or be careless while carrying out the operation. The CM in a late-night tweet said: "Your (rescue teams) rock-solid determination has been pulverizing the rocks. Rahul will be taken out from the borewell safely with your tireless efforts and dedicated service".

Baghel also gave instructions to Collector Janjgir-Champa as well as Collector Bilaspur to make arrangements to shift the child to the hospital the moment he is taken out of the borewell. The first phase of the Robotic Rescue operation was unsuccessful, thereafter the work of digging the tunnel began. Assistance was taken from the SECL officials of Kusmunda and Manendragarh to build the tunnel. As per the measurement of the depth, taken from an electronic device, the distance shows 61.5 feet, while the child was 9 metres away.