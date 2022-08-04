Durg: The body of a man said to be close to Chattisgarh Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey, was fished out from a river under suspicious circumstances on Wednesday in the Durg district. Police suspect it to be a case of murder. The body of the deceased has been identified as Kaushal Nishad (55), husband of Binabai Nishad, the sarpanch of village Dodki and Shivkokdi, who was recovered from the river by the divers along with the team of the SDRF.

The man, who is said to be close to Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey had left the house on Wednesday morning telling his wife that he would go for a bath. When he did not return home till noon, the family members started searching for him and saw his clothes and slippers lying on the bank of the river Amner. Later, police along with SDRF started a search operation to trace the man even as divers were called in who later retrieved the body.

Police said the body had injury marks on the chest and prima facie it seems to be a case of murder. Someone seems to have bludgeoned the Kaushal with a stick or a rod-like object and thrown the body into the river after committing the murder. Further probe into the case is going on.

