Janjgir-Champa (Chhattisgarh): In a horrifying incident here, a man was sentenced to life imprisonment by a special fast track court for repeatedly raping his minor daughter for two years. The man first raped his daughter in 2018 and threatened her to not tell anyone about the crime. He continued to rape her for the next 2 years until she got impregnated.

The matter came to light when the victim's body started to reflect the physical changes due to pregnancy, informed special public prosecutor Rakesh Mahant. "Victim's paternal aunt enquired her about the pregnancy after taking her into confidence. The victim then revealed to her uncle and aunt that her father had been raping her for the past two years. As her guardians, they then took her to the child welfare authorities, got her counselled and eventually lodged a complaint against the father," Mahant added.

The victim had to undergo an abortion, while the case was shifted to the fast track court after an FIR was lodged against the accused. The court, after hearing the matter, convicted the accused of his crimes and sentenced him to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 5,000.

