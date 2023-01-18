Balod: In a gruesome crime, a 35-year-old woman was brutally killed by her husband suspecting her fidelity in Chhattisgarh's Balod district, police said on Tuesday. Police identified the suspect as Phagnu Ram Prajapati who had stabbed his wife with a large sack stitching needle in her vagina on Monday.

Police said she was also strangled. The victim was a resident of Khertha Bazar village in Belod district of the state and was enduring her husband who is suffering from alcohol disorder. Prajapati would often come home drunk and would pick up quarrels with his wife over petty issues, police said.

Balod Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar said the murder took place on Jan. 16 and a police team was constituted to solve the crime. We solved it in under 24-hours, the SP said. The post-mortem report revealed internal injuries in the private part of the deceased woman. Doctor who performed the post-mortem examination said the injury was caused when she was alive. It was inflicted by inserting a sharp object into the woman's vagina, the doctor said.

A police team led by SHO of Khertha Bazar police station picked up the suspect for an interrogation as he was the only person who had been present at the location when his wife was killed. An intensive grilling of the suspect helped the team crack the case and the needle was recovered from the suspect's possession.

Prajapati, in his confession statement, said he killed his wife inserting 'suja' (needle in local parlance) into her private parts since he doubted her fidelity. The killer resorted to the grisly act since he had doubts on her character, police said quoting the suspect who was remanded to Judicial Custody.