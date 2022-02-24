Kabirdham: Police have arrested a thief from Kabirdham district of Chhattisgarh for his alleged involvement in several incidents of burglary, and recovered from his house more than six kilograms of gold jewelry worth around Rs 3.5 crore, a senior official said on Thursday.

The accused, Lokesh Srivas, was arrested on Wednesday, he said.

“Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid at the house of Srivas, a habitual offender, and recovered gold ornaments weighing around 6.4 kg,” said Inspector General of Police (Durg Range), O P Pal and added, “The estimated market value of the seized valuables is around Rs 3.5 crore.”

The IG appreciated the efforts of the Kabirdham police and announced a reward of three thousand for the police team.

On February 22, the accused had stolen Jewellery from Devi Jewellery Shop in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh. During the interrogation, the accused admitted to having committed a theft at a jewelry shop in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh, Pal said, adding that Srivas was earlier arrested in connection with separate incidents of burglary.

There are 12 theft cases registered against the accused in different police stations of the Kawardha district.

