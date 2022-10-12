Raipur: A 32-year-old Kabaddi player was critically injured during a match in the Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh and died later, an official said on Wednesday. The incident occurred in the Bhalumaar area under the Gharghoda police station limits on Tuesday evening, said Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Rohit Singh.

The player, Thandaram Malakar, suffered critical injuries and fell unconscious during a Kabaddi match that was played under the aegis of the Chhattisgarhiya Olympics, an event hosted by the state government, he said.

Malakar was rushed to Gharghoda Community Health Center. He succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the Raigarh district hospital. Police are investigating the exact circumstances leading to Malakar suffering critical injuries. A case of accidental death has been registered.

On the other hand, following the incident, BJP spokesperson OP Chaudhary alleged that the youth died due to a lack of health facilities at the venue and pathetic road conditions which took a crucial time while the injured is being taken to the hospital.

He also raised four demands before CM Bhupesh Baghel which include, an FIR against the organizers as the game was not played on a mat and Rs 50 lakh compensation besides a government job to the family of the deceased.

