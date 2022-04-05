Durg (Chhattisgarh): The Durg police busted an Indian Premier League (IPL) betting racket in Bhilai of Chhattisgarh on Monday and arrested eight persons. Police in Durg raided two places and arrested all eight for online betting. According to the police, all the accused have international connections. Officials are trying to reach the kingpin of this betting ring.

A warrant has been issued against miscreants Abhishek Gaur and Pushpendra alias Ricky, who were trying to flee from Bhilai and go abroad. People engaged in online betting send the ID and password to bet with after they receive proof of online transactions. Durg police recovered more than 8 hi-tech Androids mobiles and proof of more than a dozen ATM cards transactions through multiple accounts. Betting strips worth lakhs of rupees have also been recovered from the accused.

According to police, "During the investigation, an amount of Rs 2,25,430 cash and gambling materials were recovered from the accused. Rs 54,730 cash including 8 mobile phones, ATM cards, 5 pieces of strip cards worth Rs 1.70 lakh, and a pen has been recovered."