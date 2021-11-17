New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and Chhattisgarh Home Minister T.S. Singh Deo met Congress President Sonia Gandhi at her residence, 10 Janpath, here in Delhi on Wednesday. Deo, who was seeking time from the party high command for a long time, is known for his power struggle with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

As Assembly elections are approaching in crucial states such as Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, the grand old party is keen on resolving its internal discontent. The meeting lasted for almost half an hour. However, Singh Deo dogged media and left the residence of Congress President through the back gate.

Despite speculations of change of guard in Chattisgarh, it seems unlikely as Baghel is working closely with Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi for the preparations of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Baghel has been appointed as the party's special observer for the state and being given the task of coordinating with the state leaders and the election machinery of the party.

