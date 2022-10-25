Bilaspur: The Chhattisgarh High Court has once again rejected the bail plea of a Raigad man accused of working in two government jobs at the same time. Santosh Kumar Kashyap, a resident of Vinoba Nagar, went unnoticed for six years working for both the Indian Railways and Public Works Department. A fraud case was registered against him at Chakradhar Nagar police station in Raigad under Section 420.

The accused youth has been absconding since the FIR was registered. He had filed a petition in the High Court for anticipatory bail on March 8, 2016, which was rejected. After this, he again applied for anticipatory bail and while hearing the matter, the bench of Justice Gautam Bhaduri found in the investigation report that he had resigned from the Railways in 2014, but had already joined the PWD 2008.

Based on this, the High Court rejected the anticipatory bail application. On November 30, 2007, the recruitment advertisement for the post of sub-engineer in the Public Works Department was released. On the basis of the advertisement, he took a NOC from the railways to join the recruitment process where subsequently he got selected in the PWD for the said post.

He then joined the PWD in 2008, without resigning from his previous post in the railways. For about six years, the accused continued to work in both departments. He resigned when there was a complaint about him working in two government departments.