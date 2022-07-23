Bilaspur: After the permission of the Chhattisgarh High Court, the minor has been aborted in the Sims Medical College Bilaspur. The girl is doing well after the abortion which was performed by specialist doctors of Sims Medical College with utmost care.

According to her advocate Malay Srivatsa, "My client a 14-year-old minor girl was impregnated by one of her relatives. After getting to know about her pregnancy, her family members lodged a police complaint and later a case got registered under the POCSO Act. Earlier in the case, the court sought a fitness report of the girl asking whether she was ready for an abortion or not since it was 27 weeks of pregnancy and finally allowed termination of pregnancy," he added.

The minor's mother had sought permission to terminate the pregnancy in the High Cout and the court heeded her request, he added.

In India, abortion can now be performed until 24 weeks of pregnancy as the MTP Amendment Act 2021 has come into force by notification in Gazzette from 24 September 2021.