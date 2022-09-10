Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government will launch a scheme for mobile veterinary units to provide medical aid to cattle on the lines of health clinics being run for citizens in urban and rural areas of the state, an official said on Saturday. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has directed Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain to take necessary action in this regard at the earliest, he said.

In the first stage of 'Mukhyamantri Govansh Mobile Chikitsa Yojana', one or two mobile veterinary units with veterinarians will be provided in each district, the official said. The service will be expanded in a phase-wise manner, he said. The state government has been running 'Mukhyamantri Slum Swasthya Yojana' in urban areas and 'Mukhyamantri Haat-Bazaar Clinic Yojna' in rural areas to ensure that all citizens , including those living in remote and inaccessible areas, have access to affordable and quality healthcare facilities through mobile medical units, the official said.

On the same lines, it has now been decided to launch mobile veterinary units to provide quality medical facilities to cattle as a part of measures towards welfare and protection of livestock, he said. Healthcare services for livestock are being provided at government-run veterinary hospitals and 'gauthans' established under the Suraji Gaon Yojana, the official said. Earlier in July 2020, the state government had launched a cow dung procurement scheme to promote cow rearing, ensure safety of livestock and provide financial benefits to cattle-rearers. Similarly, a cow urine procurement scheme was launched in July this year in selected places, he added. (PTI)