Raipur: To make child adoption a less complicated process, the Chhattisgarh government has made some amendments to the existing law after getting clearance from the Central Adoption Authority of India.

Under the existing laws, it takes months and sometimes years for couples to adopt a child. In the new amendment, the government has bypassed the court process and legalities which take most of the time. Now, the couple interested in child adoption has to file an application to the District Collector and after getting his nod, the couple will go ahead with the process.

Documents like marriage certificates, birth certificate, photos of adoptive parents, and their medical certificates are required to complete the process. "Aadhar Card, Voter Card, Driving License, Passport, Electricity Bill, Salary Slip, Income Certificate, and Income Tax Return can also be presented as Identity proof," said an official.

Also read: Almost every child on earth will suffer from heatwaves by 2050: UNICEF

As per the available data, between April 2021 and March 2022, only four boys and seven girls were adopted from the Raipur District Child Protection Department. Even now, the department has six children ranging from zero to six years. These children are being nurtured by keeping them in the 'Matru Chhaya' and 'Seva Bharti' orphanages.

For now, there are more than 2200 orphans residing in 14 orphanages and ashrams in Chhattisgarh, awaiting their adoption. Nearly 800 people from the state and other parts of the country have filed their applications. However, the process is so complicated that the responsible agency will allow only 97 of these children to get adopted.

District Child Protection Officer, Navneet Swarnakar said, "Adoption process has been simplified as the government has made changes in the Juvenile Justice Act. Earlier, it used to take more than four to five months for completing the adoption process, but now onwards the couple will not have to wait long and the process will be streamlined and becomes much easier," he added.