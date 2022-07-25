Raipur: Chhattisgarh Employees Federation began its 5-day strike from today (July 25) till 29th July demanding an increase in their Dearness Allowance (DA) and freight allowance equivalent to the central government staff as per the 7th pay commission. This protest, which will continue till July 29, is against the Bhupesh Baghel-led state government of Chhattisgarh.

The federation had placed three key demands before the government. The first demand seeks the regularization of irregular employees in the state government. The second is a hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) and freight allowance equivalent to the central government staff while the third demand is a hike in house rent allowance.

Chhattisgarh Employees Federation will be spearheading the protest. They will also carry out rallies across the state to gather more support from other organizations. Federation's provincial convener Kamal Verma, general secretary Richaria, secretary Rajesh Chatterjee, treasurer Satish Mishra, spokesperson BP Sharma, and organization Minister Sanjay Singh have issued a joint release saying, 'There's a 17 percent difference between the DA of a state government employee and that of a central government employee. Interestingly, the HRA (House Rent Allowance) payable hasn't been updated to the 7th commission pay scale. It's still as per the 6th pay commission and doesn't even beat the current inflation.”

The office-bearer further added that if the dearness allowance and rent allowance are implemented, then every employee will get 5000 more. Apart from these, various deductions are also being made in salary and allowances in the garb of reducing administration expenses.